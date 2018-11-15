Fluvitex Opens First U.S. Production Facility

Fluvitex, a long-time IKEA supplier, recently celebrated the grand opening of its first U.S.-based production facility in Columbus, Ohio. The 123,588-square-foot plant will manufacture roughly two-thirds of the quilts, pillows and cushions sold through IKEA in North America. The plant is expected to bring approximately 80 jobs to the area.

“We wanted to find more efficient textile production than what we had available,” said Nora Zullo, purchasing and logistics area manager for Inter IKEA Group in the Americas Region.

“IKEA started collaboration about seven years ago in Spain with the machine supplier Masias and its subsidiary Fluvitex. Together we designed a new concept that increased the production efficiency by about 50 percent. Now we take this concept to the United States.”

November/December 2018