Furniture Maker Walters Digitizes Operations With Lectra

Paris-based Lectra has announced that Walters, a New York City-based 85-year-old outdoor furniture manufacturer for architects and designers, has success-fully implemented Lectra’s Furniture on Demand and Valia Furniture platforms to streamline production and order fulfillment. By digitizing its entire catalog with Valia Furniture, Walters has reduced lead times, optimized efficiency and improved customer satisfaction. The digital pattern library replaced physical patterns, eliminating manual searches and ensuring up-to-date versions are always accessible. With integration across the cutting room and real-time analytics, Walters gained visibility into production processes, supporting smarter decisions and continuous optimization.

“Our experience with Lectra, as a first-time customer, has been very positive: everything from presale to the installation to the follow-up support has been nothing but outstanding,” said Adam Schindler, CEO of Walters. “We chose Furniture on Demand because it was the most advanced platform yet very intuitive and user-friendly.”

2025 Quarterly Issue III