Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET) Prepares For Trio Of Exhibitions In 2025

LEEDS, England — July 31, 2025 — Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET) of Leeds, England, will be exhibiting at three major trade shows in Asia and Europe over the next three months.

This sequence begins in early September at Cinte Techtextil China, the leading trade fair for technical textile and nonwoven products in Asia. FET will be taking a 30 square meter stand in conjunction with its agent and partner, Chemtax in Hall W5 Booth D10.

This will be followed by ITMA ASIA in Singapore, aimed at the textile and garment industry in South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This exhibition takes place at the end of October and FET can be found at Hall H4-B306.

This trio of events is rounded off at COMPAMED 2025 between November 17-20 in Dusseldorf, Germany. This exhibition is widely recognized as a major international trade fair for the medical technology supplier sector. FET’s will be exhibiting in Hall 08B Stand 8BJ09.

“This is a very hectic period for FET,” commented FET’s Managing Director Richard Slack. “However, these exhibitions provide a great opportunity for smaller specialist companies like FET to raise our profile on the international stage and reflects our growing influence in the fields of technical textiles, medical device innovation and many other sectors.”

FET designs, develops and manufactures extrusion equipment for a wide range of high value textile material applications worldwide and the diversity of these three exhibitions illustrates FET’s scope in the industry.

Posted: August 1, 2025

Source: Fibre Extrusion Technology Ltd (FET)