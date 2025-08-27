ACIMIT Turns 80; Emphasizes Made In Italy

At its recent General Assembly, the Milan-based Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT) emphasized the need to enhance the value of Made in Italy as a key challenge for its textile machinery sector. In 2024, industry production declined 8 percent to 2.1 billion euros, while exports dropped 9 percent to 1.8 billion euros. China, Turkey, India, and the United States remained the main export markets despite weak demand.

ACIMIT President Marco Salvadè said: “U.S. protectionist policies and mounting geopolitical instability risk further slowing global investments in the textile and apparel sector. In particular, any escalation of the trade war would prove even more damaging to the entire supply chain.”

Roundtable discussions focused on priorities for the future including internationalization, innovation, sustainability and promoting authentic Made in Italy.

The assembly also marked ACIMIT’s 80th anniversary. “An important milestone that invites us to look back with pride and ahead with renewed passion and responsibility,” Salvadé said.

It is “… essential to defend and promote true Made in Italy — products designed and manufactured in Italy without compromise, distinguished by the quality and creativity for which we are renowned worldwide.”

2025 Quarterly Issue III