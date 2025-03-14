KARL MAYER Technische Textilien Looks Back On A JEC World Without Any Unexpected Effects

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — March 12, 2025 — KARL MAYER Technical Textiles once again showed its colours as a competent partner to the composites industry at JEC World from 4 to 6 March 2025 in Paris. The manufacturer of multiaxial warp knitting machines and warp knitting machines with weft insertion was able to welcome many of its regular customers and hold profitable technical discussions with them. Most of the visitors came from Germany, Turkey and Great Britain. There was also a surprisingly high proportion of Chinese manufacturers, most of whom took part in the trade fair not only as visitors but also with their own booths. The main topic of discussion at the joint meetings was the economic situation.

The market environment for composites in the western world is currently difficult. The business with glass fiber composites in particular is under severe pressure due to high over capacities in Europe and America. However, many customers have adjusted to the difficult situation, noted Jochen Brauer. “In particular, companies that have developed lucrative niche business with special applications or are focusing on carbon are well positioned,” said the Sales Manager at Karl Mayer Technische Textilien.

Manufacturers of carbon composites are benefiting above all from the continuing fall in raw material prices. This is due to increased exports from Chinese fiber producers, who are pushing onto global markets in the face of saturated domestic demand. The low procurement costs are paving the way for lucrative business in price-sensitive markets, including boat building, which was previously dominated by glass composites, and the e-mobility sector, which requires lightweight, stable materials for battery housings, for example.

Dr. Jürgen Tröltzsch also sees carbon in thermoplastic applications on the rise. “Aerospace companies in particular benefit from the short production times for components made from thermoplastic CFRP composites. In the battle for market positions, high quantities are in demand in the standard aircraft business,” says the Project Manager for Special Specifications at Karl Mayer Technische Textilien.

Karl Mayer Technische Textilien has the right multiaxial warp knitting machine for the efficient production of non-crimp fabrics made from both carbon and glass fibres. The COP MAX 5 is predestined for the use of carbon fibers. When it comes to producing reinforcement textiles from glass, aramid or carbon fibers, the COP MAX 4 is the machine of choice. The all-rounder also proves its worth when processing natural fibers such as flax and therefore scores highly in terms of sustainability.

Karl Mayer also recently launched the MAX GLASS ECO for the extremely economical production of standard items made from glass fibers, in particular non-crimp fabrics for the wind power industry. This economical production machine with its high reliability is already a bestseller, particularly in China and India.

Posted March 14, 2025

Source: Karl Mayer