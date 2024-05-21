Emphasis On Energy For Monforts At ITM 2024 In Istanbul

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — May 21, 2024 — Monforts, which is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year, will exhibit a Montex tenter chamber with an integrated overhead heat recovery unit at the forthcoming ITM textile machinery exhibition in Istanbul from June 4-8.

The heat recovery unit on display at the stand of Monforts partner Neotek (1116B in Hall 11) is just one of a range of energy saving options the company is now providing for both new and existing line installations and will be pleased to discuss at the show.

Monforts Montex stenters and Thermex dyeing ranges are industry standard for the fabric finishing industry, providing many advantages in terms of production throughput and especially in energy efficiency and savings.

“Investment in new technology and capacity expansions are very important to our Turkish customers, in order to stay ahead in terms of sustainable, high quality production,” said Monforts Area Sales Manager Thomas Paeffgen. “We find that they carefully assess the benefits of each advanced new technology in order to thrive in a sector that is constantly changing and as a result, have adopted ongoing strategies of continuous investment.”

Complete control

Recent Monforts installations in Turkey have included an eight-chamber Montex stenter at the Bursa plant of Ilay Textile — a leader in new printing techniques and technologies, with customers across Europe and a database of over 40,000 apparel design patterns.

“The Montex installation is providing us with much improved control options for all process parameters and we are particularly impressed with the energy savings we are making,” saod the company’s Production Director Fikri Savaş.

Istanbul Boyahanesi’s plant in Çerkezköy meanwhile now benefits from a Monforts Thermex Econtrol continuous dyeing line.

“The Thermex has allowed us to get down to fabric weights of 80gsm while considerably shortening processing times for heavier fabrics, considerably expanding our product offering,” commented co-company founder and director Kemal Taşkin. “It’s an extremely versatile range, allowing us to instantly see the results and to easily move between reactive and disperse dyeing, for example.”

Arta in Çorlu, an accredited supplier to leading European retail brands such as Marks & Spencer, H&M, Inditex and Top Shop has also adopted the Thermex system.

“It provides us with a far wider range of fabric finishes and surface effects than we can achieve compared to our competitors,” said Arta Plant Manager Mehmet Kaan Kalipçioĝlu.

Another Bursa-based operation, Altun Tekstil, a leader in home textiles and furnishing fabrics, has just commissioned the first Montex®Coat coating system in Turkey.

“With the Montex Coat unit we are able to achieve an even foam application at high speed which results in a very economic process,” said company owner Murat Altun. “We have worked with Neotek from the start and both service and the product quality with Monforts technology have been extremely satisfying.”

coaTTex

At ITM, Monforts will also introduce its very latest coaTTex coating unit exclusively dedicated to air knife and knife-over-roller coating. For single-sided application with paste or foam, the versatile coaTTex is suitable for both incorporation into existing finishing ranges as well as installation with new Monforts lines, especially Montex tenter systems.

A wide range of coatings can be applied to fabrics for providing functions such as waterproofing, liquid and gas protection and breathability, in addition to foam lamination and coating, including black-out coating.

Central location

“In Turkey we are very strongly supported by our representative Neotek, our solution partner on the ground for service, installation and commissioning, providing specialised and rapid help to all of our customers,” Thomas Paeffgen said. “ITM is always one of the most important exhibitions for Monforts, for meeting customers not just from Turkey, but across the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.

“Istanbul’s centralized position makes it accessible to the majority of the major textile manufacturing hubs and as we mark our 140th anniversary in 2024, having been founded back in 1884, the ITM show will provide us with the ideal opportunity to celebrate with colleagues and customers all together in one location.”

Posted: May 21, 2024

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG