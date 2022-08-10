Finotex Announces The Opening Of New Manufacturing Plant In Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala — May 31, 2022 — Finotex, a brand identification solutions manufacturer, has announced that its Guatemala facility has officially begun operations as of April 26, 2022.

This is just one of the many investments the company has been implementing throughout this past year in order to support growth of the near-shoring market in western hemisphere.

Finotex Vice President of sales and marketing William Yidi shared some comments about this new operation in Guatemala: “We’re very pleased to announce the opening of this new location in Amatitlán, Guatemala. This isn’t only an opportunity to create more jobs in the country, but it also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing needs of the Central American market.”

General Manager at Finos Guate Textiles S.A. Juan Carlos Hernandez also shared his comments about this investment in the region: “This new location allows us to better align our services with our customers’ demands in a rapidly changing brand identification products landscape.Through strategic projects like this, Finotex can remain at the forefront of the Brand Identification Industry by providing outstanding customer service for both current and prospective partners.”

