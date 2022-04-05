X-Rite Announces Fleet Management Dashboard To Ensure Color Measurement Device Performance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — April 5, 2022 — X-Rite Inc. and Pantone LLC have announced X-Rite Link. This intuitive cloud-based platform provides real-time insights into color measurement device health. Customers can monitor their entire fleet from one central dashboard to reduce manual management, optimize performance, and streamline the servicing process.

“Achieving consistent and accurate color in production requires well-maintained instrumentation,” said Ben Spiegel, Global Services Innovation manager, X-Rite. “X-Rite Link provides corporations with data-driven insights into fleet performance, even across multiple locations, to maximize efficiencies and reduce color errors. With visibility into device calibration, location, certification, maintenance, and much more, managers can have confidence in every measurement.”

X-Rite Link features:

Up-to-date status on each color measurement device including certification, warranty, and Service Care Plans;

A map of device locations;

Monthly calibration reports;

Live updates and tracking for service requests; and

Access to past service records.

Using X-Rite Link, customers can track NetProfiler® optimization and inter-instrument agreement across their fleet of devices to maintain peak performance. NetProfiler is a blend of software and physical color standards that makes it easy to adjust, validate, and align multiple devices for tighter color tolerances and improved global color consistency across the supply chain. X-Rite Link allows users to see fleet statistics over time or drill down into an individual device. This helps identify devices that may drift over time and require servicing.

Source: X-Rite