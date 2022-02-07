MagnaColours® Reaches For The Stars With The Launch Of Two Brand-New Special Effect Inks

BARNSLEY, England — February 7, 2022 — Manufacturer of water-based screen-printing inks MagnaColours® has launched two brand new additions to its special effects range of inks — MagnaPrint® Foil Adhesive and MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base.

MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive is the latest water-based foil binder from Magna, offering a super-soft print handle when applying a variety of different foils to garments and fabrics. A key element of the new Foil Adhesive is its smaller, more refined particle size; this allows for stronger definition, crisper edges, and finer details to be achieved in the foil areas of prints. Alongside these features, Magna have ensured that the water-based ink offers excellent screen runability and open time to support printers during production. What’s more MagnaPrint Foil Adhesive is a GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) approved input, and is certified to Oeko-Tex Eco Passport and ZDHC (Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals) level 3.

Continuing the theme of special effects, Magna has also launched a brand-new glitter binder, MagnaPrint Ultra Clear Glitter Base. This product allows printers to load up to 20 percent glitter particles into the base ink and delivers improved clarity and shine over previous versions. The MagnaLab has also refined the product to ensure superior stretch and elasticity, and excellent wash fastness performance – meeting the requirements of major brands.

Helen Parry, managing director at MagnaColours described the new product launches:

“The screen-printing industry is always demanding new and improved printing inks and we’re proud that the MagnaLab continues to deliver cutting edge water-based technology to printers worldwide. With the launch of Foil Adhesive and Ultra Clear Glitter Base, Magna’s portfolio of special effects solutions is continuing to grow, and we’re excited to see how printers use both inks in action.”

To celebrate the launch of these products, Magna created a special space-themed print design and accompanying video to show off the effects and provide printers with possible inspiration for the product’s possible end uses.

Based in Barnsley, England, MagnaColours joined forces with Avient Corp. in July 2021 and continues to develop sustainable inks for the screen-printing industry that solve real problems for printers every day, whilst providing the highest quality finished garments for brands and retailers around the world.

Source: MagnaColours® Ltd