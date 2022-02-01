James Heal Goes Direct In Germany

HALIFAX, England — January 31, 2022 — James Heal has announced that from February 1, 2022, it is selling and supporting its range of precision textile testing instruments directly in Germany.

The brand will be sold via James Heal’s parent company PPT GmbH & Co. KG, based in Mönchengladbach and Freiburg.

PPT GmbH & Co. KG are dedicated to customer satisfaction and its well-known and highly respected James Heal brand name, identity and logo will be retained; but most importantly, the support, services and products their customers receive will remain exactly the same. As well as the provision of test instruments the company will also supply customers with world class test materials and continue to provide a high-quality calibration service.

James Heal, who is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, will also immediately bring two new products in their Performance Testing range to the German market.

The AirPro Air Permeability Tester, used to measure the resistance of the flow of air through products including performance apparel, medical textiles, PPE, infant products such as bedding, nonwovens and geotextiles. As well as the innovative HydroView Hydrostatic Head Tester for testing the water resistance of fabrics used in medical, apparel, geotextiles and nonwovens sectors — from protective gloves, diving dry suits, winter sports apparel, to fishing waders, roofing, tenting and ground sheets.

“We are pleased to say the key James Heal contacts from Carl von Gehlen, James Heal’s original agent are all transferring across to PPT GmbH & Co. KG and will now be able to take full advantage of the scale and infrastructure the group already has in the territory,” said John Page, PPT Group managing director, “Germany is recognized as a growing market and a key specifier in the textile industry, so with James Heals’ unrivaled pedigree and reputation this was an investment opportunity that could not be missed.”

Posted February 1, 2022

Source: PPT Group