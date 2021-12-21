Textile Producers See The Latest, Advanced Innovations In Digital Textile At EFI Reggiani Open House

BERGAMO, Italy — December 20, 2021 — During an expansive, three-day Electronics For Imaging Inc. (EFI) open house this month at the company’s EFI™ Reggiani industrial textile printer facility, textile and apparel manufacturers witnessed first-hand the market-leading innovations that provide users with promising new opportunities. The December open house, which drew more than 70 attendees from over 23 different European, South American, and Middle Eastern countries, featured informative sessions with product experts on a diverse range of topics, covering new and trending market applications for textile manufacturers.

“This was a special anniversary year for Reggiani, one where we not only looked back at our legacy, but also looked forward to the stronger, sustainable future we are helping our customers create in the textile space,” said EFI Reggiani Senior Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “With so many new products launched in 2021, we were excited to finally be able to have our customers here to see our machines in action.”

This year, EFI Reggiani celebrated 75 years of heritage and innovation in the textile world by accelerating its commitment to delivering new cutting-edge technologies. EFI Reggiani offers world-class products that help customers increase the productivity and sustainability of their textile manufacturing activities. The extensive portfolio of EFI Reggiani printers — including an innovative range of greener, pigment ink-based systems that can significantly reduce textile manufacturing’s ecological footprint — give users fast and complete solutions across a broad range of textile applications.

Attendees witnessed live demonstrations of eight advanced digital printers during the open house, including the new EFI Reggiani HYPER, EFI Reggiani TERRA Silver scanning/multi-pass printer, and EFI Reggiani BLAZE as well as the EFI Reggiani BOLT — the award-winning single-pass offering that is the world’s fastest digital textile printer.

EFI Reggiani HYPER – the fastest scanning digital printer

The new EFI Reggiani HYPER is a scanning printer available in 1.8-meter, 2.4-meter or 3.4-meter widths. The Reggiani HYPER model targets the industrial high-speed segment of the multi-pass textile printing sector. Not only is it the fastest multi-pass printer that EFI Reggiani has ever developed, but the fastest of its kind in the market, offering extraordinary printing quality with unmatched productivity.

With an up to eight-color configuration, it prints at speeds up to 13 linear meters per minute in two-pass production mode. The new printer is suitable for high-quality production on knitted or woven fabrics and is designed with smart technology that enables it to be integrated into Industry 4.0 projects.

Sustainable direct-to-textile printing with the EFI Reggiani TERRA Silver

The new-version TERRA Silver printer featured at the open house is part of EFI’s complete TERRA line-up of pigment ink printer solutions. It allows print service providers to enter the world of industrial textile with a short, smart and green production process. The printer is a 1.8-metre-wide printer that can print up to 190 square metres per hour with eight dual-channel printheads. The printer also features:

A new recirculating ink system for superior reliability and minimum maintenance;

Several printing modes to ensure maximum flexibility in terms of design capability;

New, real-time image processing that eliminates time spent in image pre-calculations;

A user friendly, intuitive interface; and

A more-efficient polymerisation process that takes place as printed textile goes through the printer’s on-board dryer.

EFI Reggiani also is a leading developer of inks, and one of the only industry suppliers with a complete range that includes all primary textile ink types. The TERRA pigment inks the company makes for the new TERRA Silver printer model deliver excellent wet and dry fastness properties and remarkable sharpness in detail. Designed to leverage EFI Reggiani digital printers’ market-proven industrial performance capabilities, these eco-friendly, water-based inks provide an extraordinary level of print durability and yield longer printhead life with reduced maintenance costs. The high-performance digital pigment inks also use an innovative binder technology for fast, sustainable, and cost-competitive industrial textile printing on the widest range of fabrics. Users also gain superior print definition and colour intensity.

EFI Reggiani BLAZE, the ideal entry solution for industrial textile printing

The EFI Reggiani BLAZE printer is designed to give textile companies the opportunity to enter the digital textile printing market with a compact solution. The new, 1.8-meter-wide printer offers an innovative, low-maintenance, continuous recirculation ink system equipped with a level sensor and degassing as well as a print head crash protective system for longer printhead life and superior uptime.

Thanks to its cutting-edge printhead reliability and low maintenance costs for a competitive total cost of ownership, the BLAZE printer can produce up to 125 linear meters per hour with a printing resolution up to 600×1200 dots per inch (dpi). The printer — which delivers excellent productivity as one of the fastest digital inkjet solutions in its class — has eight 300-dpi dual channel printheads and can print an up to eight-colour configuration with full variable drop size.

The new high-quality printer is an easy-to-use, smart solution to help textile companies blaze their successful trail into the world of efficient, sustainable industrial inkjet printing.

The upgraded EFI Reggiani BOLT – the world’s fastest digital textile printer

In 2021, the EFI Reggiani BOLT received a combination of hardware and software enhancements that minimize artifacts, compensating for missing nozzles that may occur over time and enhancing uniformity to deliver smoother solid colors. The upgrade also delivers improved quality and smoother gradients, plus it enables faster printhead replacement and drastically increases file processing speed by up to 200% for large, complex files.

Dedicated color profile creation on the newest-version EFI Fiery® BT-1000 digital front end driving the printer delivers better, more-intense tones and improves capabilities for matching existing color profiles commonly used in digital textile printing. The enhancements are an important step in further expanding digital printing’s presence in the industry, bringing greener, more-sustainable inkjet technologies to the fore as a replacement for analogue dyeing procedures that make textile manufacturing the world’s second-largest polluting industry.

