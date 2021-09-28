Buhler Quality Yarns Selects Datatex Solutions For Digital Upgrade

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — September 22, 2021 — Datatex is proud to announce the sign of a new agreement with Buhler Quality Yarns Corp. in the United States.

A division of Korea-based Samil Spinning, Buhler has been in the business of producing high-quality yarns in the United States since 1996 and has recently invested in modernizing its manufacturing technologies.

The next step in their digital transformation is to improve the information systems and Datatex solutions were selected for the transformation.

The importance of innovation and quality control led the company to adopt Datatex solution NOW ERP, in particular they will implement our modules COSTING and FINANCIALS for the accounting aspects and visibility of actual costs, MQM for machine schedule optimization and improved production efficiency and CAMS for shop floor management and providing the traceability required to ensure sustainability information for their end customers.

Datatex is eager to begin this new project that will help Buhler Quality Yarns to improve their manufacturing activities, support top management with timely, relevant information and allow the team to continue creating top-quality products!

Posted September 28, 2021

Source: Datatex TIS Inc.