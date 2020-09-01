Americhem Expands Global Reach Through Acquisition Of Controlled Polymers In Denmark

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — September 1, 2020 — Americhem — a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies — has announced that it has acquired Controlled Polymers, a leading global manufacturer of customized compounds and masterbatch for the medical industry and other industries. With 30 years of experience, Controlled Polymers is located in Denmark and supplies sustainable polymeric solutions to some of the largest healthcare OEMs in the world.

Controlled Polymers will seamlessly integrate with Americhem and its Engineered Compounds division (AEC) by blending the companies’ product lines together to create a full range of offerings for customers in the medical plastics and other industries. Controlled Polymers has developed a specialized portfolio of products integral to many medical device and healthcare applications, including a particular strength in the hearing aid industry.

Controlled Polymers places great importance on sustainability. It strives to produce the greenest compounds in the world through four key areas: responsible sourcing, responsible energy-efficient production, R&D focused on sustainability, and customer workshops to inspire ideas for sustainable solutions.

This acquisition expands Americhem’s global reach with increased product offerings, extended service capabilities, and broadened technical expertise. In particular, Controlled Polymers has built deep subject expertise in medical compounds and masterbatch through strategic customer partnerships. Other industries served include packaging, consumer goods, electronics, construction, and automotive where Controlled Polymers distinguishes itself through flexible lot sizes, industry leading lead times, and exceptional color matching capabilities.

Americhem’s CEO, Matthew Hellstern, stated, “We are thankful that our successes at Americhem have allowed us to continue expanding our portfolio by bringing other like-minded companies into our Americhem family.”

Vice President/General Manager of Americhem Engineered Compounds, Jim Figaniak, stated: “AEC has experienced such enormous growth over the past few years, which has created a platform for global expansion. We are thrilled to have joined in partnership with such a well-respected company as Controlled Polymers that shares the same goal of being the leading global polymeric solution provider.”

CEO of Controlled Polymers, Mogens Larsen, stated: “We are delighted to join the Americhem family and specifically Americhem Engineered Compounds. Our companies’ customers will continue to experience the same dedicated quality and service as always, but with an expanded global reach and deeper breadth of product offerings.”

Posted September 1, 2020

Source: Americhem