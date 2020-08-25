Global Inkjet Systems Launches New Customer Hub

CAMBRIDGE, England — August 20, 2020 — Global Inkjet Systems (GIS), a developer and supplier of industrial inkjet solutions, today announced the launch of its Customer Hub, which provides 24/7 access to commercial and technical information on GIS Atlas® software, hardware and ink / fluid delivery systems. The Hub replaces the former ticketing system and so makes it even easier for GIS customers to work on projects using the company’s leading industrial print technology.

The new Customer Hub provides customers with easy, instant access to product information, software updates, technical support, documentation and order & returns tracking as a one-stop platform, accessible at anytime, anywhere in the world. A comprehensive knowledge base, greater visibility for customers, the latest and most up-to-date available information and a clear easy-to-use layout have already impressed our early adopter customers.

Laura Able, head of Customer Experience says: “With the introduction of the Customer Hub, GIS continues to offer higher levels of customer support, further minimizing time to market. The new portal takes our service to the next level, giving businesses complete visibility on their service, commercial, training and ordering needs — their teams can access all the information they need, whenever they need it.”

The GIS Customer Hub is now available to registered GIS customers.

Posted August 25, 2020

Source: Global Inkjet Systems