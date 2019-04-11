OnFarm Data Limited Acquires Assets Of Streat Instruments

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — April11, 2019 — Christchurch based company OnFarm Data Limited has acquired the assets of Streat Instruments, the well-known manufacturer of moisture measurement equipment, also based in Christchurch.

The sale, signed on February 1st in Christchurch between Alan Brydon, CEO of the Garnett Group of Companies based in the UK and Andrew Neill, MD of OnFarm Data is the result of a long relationship.

Streat Instruments manufacture Aquaflex Soil Moisture Sensors and associated telemetry equipment with over 5000 installations in New Zealand alone, the Drycom Industrial Moisture Measurement system with installations in over 40 countries, and Equi-pF, a soil testing device which has also been sold extensively overseas.

Alan Brydon, who purchased Streat Instruments from founder Garth Streat in 2000, commented “This is a very satisfying outcome for me as there are good synergies between OnFarm Data and Streats which should see significant growth for the combined operation. We will continue to have a close relationship with my UK operation representing the Drycom products in the UK and OnFarm Data representing us in NZ”.

OnFarm data and Streats have worked closely over the last few years in the domestic agriculture market as OnFarm data have been a distributor of Aquaflex.

Andrew Neill commented “This is an exciting development for us and will enable us to broaden the portfolio of top level products and services we can offer to our clients. The Streat Instruments Drycom and Equi-pF brands will now come under the OnFarm Data Ltd umbrella and will continue to be actively marketed both in New Zealand and Internationally”.

The Drycom products will be on display at ITMA 2019 in Barcelona.

“Our intention is to further support and grow the domestic market and continue expansion into key/high growth international markets.”

Source: Streat Instruments