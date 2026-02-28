2025 Quarterly Issue IV

Marco Bruno Appointed Global R&D Head at Avgol

Israel-based Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company, appointed Marco Bruno as Global R&D Head. With more than 20 years’ experience and 10-plus patents, Bruno’s key goal is to drive innovation and value-chain collaboration, developing next-generation personal care applications.



Angelica Taylor Named President of Cabot Hosiery Mills

Cabot Hosiery Mills, located in Northfield, Vt., is pleased to promote Angelica Taylor to President, its first non-family leader. She previously served as CFO and COO, overseeing brands including Darn Tough Vermont. “Angelica’s leadership has proven time and time again she’s going to do big things in our industry,” said CEO Ric Cabot.



Fawn Knadler Promoted As PrimaLoft’s North American Sales Director

Latham, N.Y.-based PrimaLoft, Inc. promoted Fawn Knadler to North American Sales Director, having led key accounts including Nike and Patagonia. Knadler will now oversee regional sales strategy across the U.S. and Canada. “I’m thrilled to step into this new role and continue building strong partnerships with our customers across North America,” said Knadler.



Stacey Bridges Appointed VP of Sales & Operations Clover Knits

Clover Knits, Inc., in Clover, S.C., appointed Stacey Bridges to the newly created position Vice President of Sales and Operations. With more than 30 years of textile experience, Bridges previously served as VP of Sales at Hanes Dye & Finishing. “Stacey’s vast experience makes him the perfect fit to drive sales growth,” said President Kevin McCarter.



Cindy Cooperman Promoted With Pantone, Now VP & GM

X-Rite Pantone, in Grand Rapids, Mich., promoted Cindy Cooperman to Vice President and General Manager of Pantone. Cooperman has more than 25 years of experience leading strategic color-consulting initiatives. In her new position, she will strengthen Pantone’s role in shaping color workflows, color standards in digital workflows and help create a seamless customer journey from inspiration to product.



Behnam Pourdeyhimi To Step Down, Raoul Farer Promoted To NWI Director

After more than 25 years as executive director of The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) in Raleigh, N.C., Behnam Pourdeyhimi will step down Dec. 31. Under Pourdeyhimi, NWI became the first accredited academic program in engineered fabrics.

Stepping up is Raoul Farer, executive deputy director and a professor of textile engineering, chemistry and science.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with his accomplishments and firmly believe he is the right choice to lead the institute into the future,” Pourdeyhimi said.



AFFOA Appoints Four Industry Leaders to Board

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA) in Bedford, MA, appointed four leaders to its Board of Directors to accelerate functional fabric technology and national security initiatives. New members include Brian Johnson, president of MassMEDIC, bringing deep medical device market knowledge; Francisco J. Martinez, vice president of R&D at Bethel Industries will guide AAFOA government relationships; Stacy Swider, vice president of investments at MassVentures leverages high-potential deep-tech startup experience ; and Steven Tran, executive vice president of finance and contracts at Activate has knowledge in financial planning, audits, contracting, and grant processes. Their expertise further strengthens AFFOA’s mission to advance smart textiles manufacturing and commercialization nationwide.

“We are excited about the wide-ranging expertise of our board,” said Sasha Stolyarov, Ph.D., AFFOA CEO. “I am looking forward to working with each new board member in expanding our impact regionally and nationally.”

TSG Finishing Names First Non-Family Partner

TSG Finishing, LLC, a 125-year-old textile finishing leader based in Hickory, N.C., appointed Benjamin Harris as its first non-family partner. Harris, formerly COO, will guide strategic decisions, operations, and long-term growth while supporting innovation and the company’s ongoing evolution. “I’m honored to take on this responsibility,” said Harris. “It’s a testament to the company’s vision of building a strong foundation for future generations.”



Robert MacMeccan Named General Manager at Turf

Located in Chicago, Turf appointed Robert MacMeccan, Ph.D., WELL AP, as general manager, leading the next phase of growth in design-forward acoustic solutions for the architecture and design industries. With more than 18 years of executive leadership experience at Milliken & Company and a systems-driven yet creative approach to leadership, MacMeccan will support Turf’s continued momentum, building on the brand’s strong legacy of customization, service, and design integrity.



Fire-Dex Appointed Maged Baskhron VP of Operations

Medina, Ohio-based Fire-Dex, manufacturer of head-to-toe PPE for first responders, appointed Maged Baskhron Vice President of Operations. Baskhron is intentional about trust, accountability and enabling teams to act. “I’m eager to help our teams build it right, deliver it right, and keep safety as the starting point,” Baskhron said.



Renfro Brands Promotes Jay W. Robinson President & CEO

Jay W. Robinson, with more than 30 years in consumer products and apparel, has been promoted to President and CEO of Renfro Brands, based in Mount Airy, N.C. His leadership approach combines strategic vision with a commitment to building high-performing teams. “We have a tremendous team here at Renfro Brands and I am honored to be entrusted with guiding our efforts at such an exciting time in the Company’s long history,” said Robinson.

MMI Textiles Strengthens Executive Team

MMI Textiles in Cleveland, Ohio, announced two leadership updates to position the company for continued growth and operational excellence, while advancing innovation and growth across its diverse markets.

Kathleen Wagner has joined as Director of Sales, bringing 15 years sales and leadership experience and a fresh perspective from outside the textile industry to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Scott Roubic has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, bringing 30 years senior financial leadership experience across public, private, and private-equity-backed organizations.



Children’s Brand Hanna Andersson Appoints Kacey Sharrett Chief Digital Officer

Hanna Andersson, in Portland, Ore., appointed Kacey Sharrett as Chief Digital Officer. She will lead the brand’s digital strategy, customer experience, and ecommerce initiatives, leveraging nearly two decades of digital and direct-to-consumer leadership experience.

“Kacey’s experience modernizing digital capabilities and driving performance marketing at scale will be invaluable in unlocking new ways for customers to experience our brand.” shared Aimée Lapic, CEO Hanna Andersson.



Cotton Incorporated Names Bev Sylvester Chief Marketing Officer

Cotton Incorporated, based in Cary, N.C., appointed Bev Sylvester to the newly created role as chief marketing officer, where she will lead demand-building initiatives, shaping compelling narratives around cotton’s value, aligning with the needs of mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers.

Formerly with Unifi Manufacturing, Inc., Sylvester led efforts with mills to drive adoption and fiber preference for REPREVE, providing insight on fiber-level supply chain decisions.

Her appointment aligns with Cotton Incorporated’s market-driven approach with a focus on strengthening industry engagement while maintaining consumer demand-building strategies.

