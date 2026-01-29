Turf Appoints Robert MacMeccan As General Manager

CHICAGO — January 29 2026 — Turf, a leader in acoustic innovation at the intersection of art, technology, and design, has announced the appointment of Robert MacMeccan, Ph.D., WELL AP, as general manager at Turf. In this role, MacMeccan will lead the Turf business through its next phase of growth, strengthening its position as an industry leader in design-forward acoustic solutions for the architecture and design industries.

“I’m excited to lead and work alongside the Turf team as we create innovative acoustic solutions,” said MacMeccan. “Turf holds a unique position in the industry where they blend impressive products with design-forward thinking that is ingrained in the brand ethos. I look forward to working closely with the team to build on this strong foundation and expand what’s possible.”

MacMeccan joins Turf with more than 18 years of executive leadership experience at Milliken & Company, a global manufacturer of materials used across textiles, flooring, and specialty chemicals.

Throughout his tenure, he held several senior leadership roles, including global vice president of R&D and product development, vice president of global sales, strategy, product and sustainability, and global vice president of sustainability. His background spans global product development, strategic account leadership, sustainability, marketing, and design across international operations in commercial flooring.

“Robert brings the leadership, strategic perspective, and depth of experience to continue advancing Turf’s growth agenda,” said Michael Winters, VP of Architectural Specialties at Armstrong, Turf’s parent company. “His background in design, innovation, and product development will continue to support a seamless transition and further strengthen Turf’s position in the market.”

With a strong foundation in engineering, design-led innovation, and a decade of involvement in the WELL building movement, MacMeccan brings a systems-driven yet creative approach to leadership. He holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Clemson University, as well as a Master of Science and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

As general manager, MacMeccan will oversee the Turf business with a focus on innovation, operational excellence, and collaboration across design, sales, and product development teams. His leadership will support Turf’s continued momentum, building on the brand’s strong legacy of customization, service, and design integrity.

MacMeccan assumed leadership of the Turf brand effective January 2026, following Rob Perri’s decision to step down as president of Turf.

Posted: January 29, 2026

Source: Turf Design