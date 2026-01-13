The Institute For Ecology, Technology And Innovation Gmbh (OETI) Announces Matthias Schwetzel As New Managing Director

VIENNA, Austria — January 7, 2026 — As of December 2025, Mr Matthias Schwetzel, MBA, has taken over management of OETI – Institute for Ecology, Technology and Innovation GmbH – from retired Robert Löcker, MBA.

Schwetzel brings more than 15 years of international leadership experience in the environmental and testing services sector, including at Eurofins, and has in-depth expertise in strategic management and change management in global markets.

In this interview, he speaks about opportunities, challenges, and his plans for OETI’s future.

OETI: Mr Schwetzel, you come from the international environmental testing sector. In your view, what are the biggest challenges currently facing the textile and leather industries – and how can OETI contribute?

Schwetzel: From my perspective, the industry is at a real turning point. On the one hand, it urgently needs to reduce its environmental footprint, meaning energy and water consumption, chemical use and emissions. On the other hand, brands, retailers and consumers today demand a high level of transparency: Where does a product come from, under what conditions was it made, how long does it last, and what happens at the end of its life cycle?

This combination of environmental and transparency requirements presents a major challenge for many companies, especially within global supply chains.

Three issues are particularly critical: responsible chemical management and product safety, the transition to circular business models, and robust documentation for authorities and customers. Without independent data and verifiable certificates, sustainability quickly becomes nothing more than a claim.

This is exactly where I see OETI’s role. As a testing and certification institute with decades of experience along the textile and leather supply chain, we can help companies identify risks, correctly interpret requirements and credibly demonstrate performance. Since 1967, OETI has been an internationally recognised, accredited institute for testing and certification.

My goal is to leverage this expertise even further to deliver future-proof solutions – not just testing and certification but also supporting our clients as a long-term partner on their transformation journey.

OETI: On the topic of regulation: How will OETI support its clients with increasingly complex requirements, such as the EU Ecodesign Regulation or supply chain laws?

Schwetzel: New regulations, such as the EU Ecodesign Regulation and various supply chain laws, are fundamentally changing the rules of the game in our industry. For many companies, it is challenging to navigate the vast number of documents, detailed regulations and deadlines, let alone translate them into concrete action. What exactly do I need to do: today, next year, and in five years?

We will primarily support our clients in turning complex requirements into clear, actionable steps. That means: we translate regulations into specific testing plans, certification programmes and monitoring concepts along the supply chain.

Wherever possible, we consolidate requirements to avoid creating a separate “parallel universe” for every regulation. At the same time, we’re expanding our services around data and documentation – for example, by preparing test results for direct use in reports, product passports, or supply chain disclosures.

Another key aspect is early information. We want to proactively inform our clients about regulatory developments, offer training, and work through scenarios together. In this way, regulation becomes not a burden but an opportunity to future-proof processes and products.

OETI: What role will technological innovation play at OETI in the future?

Schwetzel: Technological innovation is not an end in itself at OETI; it is a lever to work faster, more precisely, and more client-oriented. In our laboratories, this involves modern analytics, automation and digital workflows, for example, processing samples more efficiently, minimising errors and delivering results faster.

In terms of content, we will increasingly invest in new testing methods, for example, to detect harmful substances and provide even more comprehensive evaluations of personal protective equipment (PPE). I see great potential here in partnerships with universities, technology providers, and, of course, our clients, who provide valuable input on their specific challenges.

Equally important is the digitalisation of our customer interface. To this end, we are working closely with OEKO-TEX® to develop a digital solution for the OEKO-TEX® product portfolio. For me, technological innovation means combining state-of-the-art lab technology with a service experience that fits a digitally connected industry.

OETI: OETI operates internationally in Europe, North Africa and Asia. How will you apply your international leadership experience here?

Schwetzel: Over the past years, I’ve worked and led teams across various countries and cultures, including at a globally operating testing services group. This experience has shown me how important it is to provide a clear common direction while also respecting local differences. What works in Vienna, Cairo, or Dhaka can vary significantly in the details.

For OETI, this means we need a shared strategic framework – a clear understanding of what we stand for as a global brand – while also empowering strong local teams that are close to their clients and act with autonomy. I aim to promote international exchange, for example, through cross-functional projects, joint product development and regular on-site visits. That way, we create genuine collaboration, not just an organisational chart with many locations.

Just as important to me is seeing cultural diversity as a strength. Different perspectives help us make better decisions and better understand the needs of global clients. I see it as my responsibility to create the conditions that allow this diversity to thrive.

OETI: How do you assess OETI’s current strengths? Where do you want to drive change, and what leadership principles are essential to you personally?

Schwetzel: OETI has several clear strengths: deep technical expertise, decades of experience in textile, leather and flooring testing, a strong reputation as a reliable partner, and, finally, dedicated employees who know their clients very well.

Our role as a founding member of the OEKO-TEX® Association and our integration into the global TESTEX Group give us a solid foundation for continued growth.

Additionally, I want to advance the digitalisation of our services, standardise internal processes and strengthen collaboration across locations and business areas. All this is aimed at making us faster, more agile and more customer-focused as an organisation.

Three things are essential to me in leadership: transparency, trust and clear responsibility. I want to ensure decisions are understandable, foster open dialogue, and at the same time encourage the courage to tackle issues proactively. People perform at their best when they know where the journey is going, why it matters, and how they personally contribute to it. That’s the environment I want to create together with the team at OETI.

Many thanks to Mr. Schwetzel for the open conversation and the insights into his vision for OETI.

Posted: January 13, 2026

Source: The Institute for Ecology, Technology and Innovation GmbH (OETI)