Yorkshire Textile Manufacturer Think Group Invests In New Talent To Accelerate Growth And Innovation

BRADFORD. UK — September 22, 2025 — Yorkshire-based textile manufacturer Think Group (formerly James Robinson Fibres / Texfelt) is celebrating one year since its successful major rebrand by announcing two new integral hires, Harriet Adams and Lance Bray, who will help maximise the opportunities created by the rebrand while building on the firm’s 150-year heritage and reputation as a pioneer in the fibres and non-wovens sector.

Harriet joins the organization’s senior leadership team as Development Director. Her role will see her responsible for focusing on growth strategies and identifying new markets beyond existing channels. She brings 13 years of product development and operational experience from Camira and H & C Whitehead, and has worked in textiles for 18 years.

Harriet comments: “I’m excited to be joining Think Group at such an exciting time for the company. What stood out to me about the firm is the team’s commitment to innovation and their focus on developing sustainable products and processes.”

Lance joins the group with a strong background in product development within the bedding and upholstery sectors, followed by more than a decade at one of the UK’s leading furniture retailers, SCS. The new key accounts manager will be responsible for strengthening customer partnerships and supporting the global expansion of the manufacturer’s non-woven portfolio.

Danny Shortall, Managing Director, comments: “These appointments demonstrate our commitment to innovation and growth, and Harriet and Lance will be integral in shaping Think Group’s future. Over the next few years, we will aim to build on the reputation of our non-wovens division, pushing the limits of our current production and developing bespoke solutions where necessary to enter new and exciting sectors.”

Posted: September 22, 2025

Source: Think: Group