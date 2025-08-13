AATCC Welcomes New Student Chapters

DURHAM, N.C. — August 5, 2025 — AATCC is proud to announce the formation of two new Student Chapters: Iowa State University and Utah State University “Aggie Threads.”

AATCC Student Chapters are formally recognized student organizations that receive funding, support, and enhanced networking opportunities through their involvement in the Association. AATCC is excited to support these new partnerships and continue providing students with quality educational and career support.

Iowa State University — Ames, IA, USA

Iowa State University (ISU) is a land-grant university that provides a wide array of textile education through fashion design and merchandising programming, along with a material science program. The ISU Student Chapter is led by Faculty Advisor Rachel Eike, an associate professor in the Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management.

Founding Chair Michelle Beaudet shared, “Our members are eager to participate in the various opportunities AATCC offers, such as networking, professional development, and learning about the latest advancements in the textile industry… We are confident that establishing this chapter will enhance our academic experience and contribute to the broader mission of AATCC by fostering the next generation of textile professionals.”

ISU AATCC Student Chapter Founding Officers:

Chair: Michelle Beaudet

Vice Chair: Megan Squier

Secretary: Katherine Fjellman

Treasurer: Macy Niichel

Materials Manager: Kaitlyn Buenzow

Utah State University “Aggie Threads” — Logan, UT, USA

Utah State University (USU) is a land grant university offering performance textile and fashion programs through their Outdoor Product Design and Family and Consumer Science programs. The AATCC Student Chapter at USU, called Aggie Threads, is overseen by Faculty Advisor Melissa Clark, who teaches courses on apparel design, fit, and construction.

Founding President Emily Ellsworth shared, “I think that students will recognize this as a unique opportunity to network in ways that have not been available before. As a group, we plan to provide opportunities for students to learn about new and emerging textiles through field trips, offering networking opportunities like attending the AATCC conference, and providing a community for students to come together and collaborate.”

Aggie Threads Founding Officers:

President (Chair): Emily Ellsworth

Vice President (Vice Chair): Adilyn Atkins

Treasurer: Eliza Bonzo: Secretary/Social Media Specialist: Lucy Herbert, Instagram handle: @aatcc_aggiethreads

Posted: August 13, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)