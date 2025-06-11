Pincroft Strengthens Growth Strategy With New Appointment: Catherine Roebuck New Business Development Manager

ADLINGTON, UK— June 10, 2025 — Commission textile dyer, printer and finisher Pincroft, has announced the appointment of Catherine Roebuck as its new Business Development Manager, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth across the defence sector and broader textile markets.

With over two decades of experience in textile manufacturing and sales, Catherine brings a strong track record in business development across coated fabrics, upholstery, drapes and specialist technical finishes. Her career spans both UK and international markets, with previous roles covering the full sales cycle, from product development to delivery for customers in the retail, contract and leisure sectors.

She also brings deep expertise in a range of processes including cloth preparation, dyeing, printing and flame retardant coating, alongside a history of working closely with major brands on product specification, range launches and competitor analysis.

Commenting on her new role, Catherine says: “I have a passion for textile manufacturing, and with over 23 years in sales and business development across a wide variety of products and markets. I’m looking forward to applying that knowledge to support Pincroft’s continued growth. The company’s world-class reputation in camouflage printing and technical finishes is a fantastic foundation to build on.”

Catherine will focus on supporting the company’s growing military and defence portfolio, capitalising on the increased capacity of its newly installed Zimmer rotary print machine, while also expanding Pincroft’s wider commission finishing services.

The company’s Sales Director, Paul Farrell, adds: “Catherine’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for the business. With increased production capabilities and demand across core sectors, her commercial insight and industry experience will be key in helping us deepen customer relationships and unlock new market opportunities.”

Posted: June 11, 2025

Source: Pincroft