Obermeyer Ushers In New Leadership To Lead Premium Outdoor Brand Evolution

ASPEN, CO — June 3, 2025 — Sport Obermeyer, the iconic Aspen-based ski and outerwear brand rooted in performance and premium design since 1947, proudly announces a new leadership team poised to shepherd the brand into its next era of growth and innovation.

Founder Klaus Obermeyer, who is the oldest living company President at 105 years old, will remain as an active Board member and President, and welcomes Kris Kuster, formerly of Mammut Sports Group AG and X-Bionic, as Chief Executive Officer.

Kuster brings a sharp focus on operational excellence and forward-thinking strategy to the 78 year-old mountain lifestyle brand, and will be announcing a bold new direction for the brand in the coming weeks.

Obermeyer is also proud to announce that Kalin Tegman has been promoted to Director of Sales, infusing deep industry experience and customer-centric leadership, and Lilly McSwain has been named Customer Service Manager, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to best-in-class client relationships and service.

With a refreshed leadership team in place, Obermeyer is undertaking a bold evolution—from a legacy, winter sports brand to a year-round, premium outdoor sports company. Launching in Spring/Summer 2026, the brand will unveil a new direction led by two specialty capsules focused on the female outdoor participant as well as a strategically positioned everyday collection—each designed to merge Obermeyer’s deep alpine heritage with fresh, modern utility and outdoor lifestyle appeal.

“This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter for Obermeyer,” said Kris Kuster, CEO. “Our team is energized to build on our incredible legacy while expanding our relevance across seasons, categories, and consumer segments—with a renewed focus on women and innovation. We’re investing in the future, and our commitment to premium design and performance has never been stronger.”

“For over 75 years, my passion has been helping people and families experience the joy of the mountains through thoughtfully designed gear,” said Klaus Obermeyer, founder of Obermeyer. “As we look to the future, it’s time for fresh leadership to carry that mission forward. Kris understands our heritage, shares our love for the outdoors, and brings the vision and experience to lead Obermeyer into its next great chapter.”

As part of navigating today’s volatile trade and manufacturing landscape, Obermeyer will be implementing a slight price increase on some products coming Fall/Winter 2025, to offset recent government-imposed tariffs. “This decision was not made lightly,” Kuster added. “Tariffs have placed new financial strain on U.S. companies like ours that rely on global supply chains. These adjustments allow us to continue delivering quality without compromising the integrity or innovation of our product.”

With renewed leadership, long-term vision, and strategic category expansion, Obermeyer is positioning itself to inspire the next generation of alpine and outdoor enthusiasts—on and off the mountain.

Posted: June 3, 2025

Source: Sport Obermeyer