NCTO Announces Former USTR Chief Textiles And Apparel Negotiator Katherine White As Vice President Of Policy

WASHINGTON, D.C. — February 19, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine White as the organization’s new Vice President of Policy, effective February 18, 2025.

As Vice President of Policy at NCTO, Katherine White will work on critical policy priorities to the U.S. textile industry and provide expertise and support to the association’s extensive lobbying efforts in D.C.

“We are excited to welcome Katie to NCTO,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas. “Her extensive expertise and ongoing engagement with the U.S. textile industry is instrumental in advancing our advocacy agenda and supporting this vital industry.”

“I am thrilled and grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to NCTO’s advocacy on behalf of the U.S. textile industry,” White said. “The textile industry is a critical, strategic manufacturing sector and a key contributor to our national defense and the overall U.S. economy. I look forward to working with the NCTO team and our textile association members to advance priority issues and opportunities that impact the industry’s competitiveness and growth.”

White recently served as the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) Chief Textiles and Apparel Negotiator and previously served on the House Ways and Means Committee as an International Trade Policy Advisor.

In her roles at USTR and on the Ways and Means Committee, White worked specifically on trade policy matters, including de minimis and customs enforcement, and helped shape U.S. trade laws. She also participated in the negotiation, implementation, and enforcement of U.S. trade agreements, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Further, White has worked closely with the textile and apparel industry during the development of trade legislation on Capitol Hill.

She has also previously worked at the International Trade Administration at the Department of Commerce and at the White House on the National Economic Council.

White is a North Carolina native and earned a Master of Public Policy from Duke University and Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and International Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Posted: February 19, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)