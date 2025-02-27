2025 Quarterly Issue I

Toronto-based Canada Goose recently named Judit Bankus senior vice president of Merchandising.

Laura Beachy has joined Italy-based Thermore as vice president of Global Marketing and Communications.

Cotton Incorporated, Cary, N.C., recently named William Kimbrell president and CEO.

Eric Haagen was named sales representative with responsibility for the North American market for testing solutions company emtec Electronic GmbH, Germany.

Applied mathematician and color scientist John Seymour has joined Germany-based ColorLogic — a software brand and global provider of color management solutions — as the Color Science lead.

Craig Leffew has joined Piana Sleep — a division of Piana Technology, Cartersville, Ga. — as director of sales. He reports to Piana Sleep’s Vice President of Business Development Chris Henning.

Haskell W. Beckham was honored with the 2024 Olney Medal from the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), Durham, N.C. Beckham is vice president of Innovation at Columbia Sportswear, Portland, Ore., and was recognized for his significant contributions to textile sciences.

Seattle-based outdoor clothing and accessories brand Filson, a Bedrock Manufacturing Co.,

has named Tim Bantle president.

Germany-based Lindauer DORNIER GmbH has appointed Dr. Holger Niemeier chief technology officer. He is responsible for research and development, production and digitalization with a focus on artificial intelligence.

Germany-based specialty chemical company Rudolf GmbH has appointed Marcos Furrer CEO, Dr. Gunther Duschek chief technology and operations officer, and Dr. Oliver Kusterle chief sustainability officer. In addition, Dr. Wolfgang A. Schumann was named chairman of the Board of Directors.

Emmanuelle Gmür was recently named chief human resources officer of the Rieter Group, Switzerland, as well as a member of the group’s executive committee. She succeeds Tom Ban who has left the company.

Moss Inc., Franklin Park, Ill., has promoted Elissa Decker to vice president, Global Procurement and Textile Development.

Sweden-based Circulose recently named Jonatan Janmark CEO. The company also appointed Helena Helmersson chairman of the board. In addition, Sara Diez Jauregui, with experience with leading fashion and apparel brands, and Kalyan Madabhushi, an Aditya Birla Group associate, have joined the board.

Helsinki-based Suominen Corp. has appointed Darryl Fournier COO. He reports to President and CEO Tommi Björnman. In addition, Mark Ushpol was named executive vice president, Americas business area, and member of Suominen’s executive management team.

Textile engineer Cathy Shao has joined eVent® Fabrics, Kansas City, Mo., as Innovation director.

Courtney Harold has joined Green Theme Technologies, Albuquerque, N.M., as

head of marketing.

Cincinnati-based Michelman has named Wilma Beaty chief human resources officer. Beaty will lead the company’s global human resources operations, driving people engagement, organizational design and culture initiatives.

Apex Mills Corp. Inc., Inwood, N.Y., named Chris Rojas assistant plant manager for the company’s Aridyne facility in Graham, N.C. In other recent appointments, Marth Miller Hopkins has joined the Apex Mills’ Business Development team. In her new role, Miller Hopkins will drive growth of warp and circular knits, stretch and 3D spacer fabrics, and enhanced finishes and treatments for the activewear, shapewear, industrial and military markets, among other applications.

Dr. Eric D. Evans has joined the board at Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), Cambridge, Mass. He is director emeritus and fellow at the MIT Lincoln Laboratory and MIT professor of the practice. Evans also is the chair of the Defense Science board.

2025 Quarterly Issue 2025