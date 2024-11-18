2024 Quarterly Volume IV

The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC), Research Triangle Park, N.C., has announced Gregg Woodcock as its new executive director. In addition, Christina Rapa was named president-elect. Her term begins January 1, 2025, and lasts for two years.

Dario Aguilar was appointed managing director, Latin America, for San Francisco-based Levi Strauss & Co.

Helsinki-based Suominen has named Minna Rouru chief people and communications officer.

Dr. David Williamson has transitioned from president and COO to CEO of sustainable materials company Modern Meadow, Nutley, N.J.

Natalia Scherbakoff has joined Houston-based Orion S.A. as chief technology officer. She succeeds David Deters who is retiring.

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G.), Belgium, named Jean-Baptiste De Ruyck CEO.

Natureworks, Plymouth, Mass., has appointed Roger Tambay chief growth officer, and Roger Kempa CFO.

Milliken & Company, Spartanburg, S.C., recently named Allen Jacoby president of the Textile Business and company executive vice president. He replaces David Smith who is retiring after 45 years of service to Milliken. In other Milliken appointments, Marcio Manique has joined the textile business as senior vice president, Protective Fabrics. Manique will oversee the fire service, workwear and napery businesses, as well as manage Westex: A Milliken Brand.

Wolverine World Wide Inc., Rockford, Mich., named Susie Kuhn president of the company’s Active Group. She is responsible for the Merrell, Saucony and Chaco Brands.

Stefan Lux is the new managing director of Germany-based KM.ON GmbH as well as the KM.ON business unit of the Germany-based Karl Mayer Group. He succeeds interim director Carla Janz.

Raul Thomas recently retired after a 37-year career with Switzerland-based Uster Technologies AG. He was honored at a celebration held at the Gaston College Textile Technology Center in Belmont, N.C. In honor of his legacy, Uster has awarded a transfer scholarship at the Technology Center and NC State University’s Wilson College of Textiles.

Nike Inc., Beaverton, Ore., announced that Elliott Hill has returned to the company as president and CEO. He replaces John Donahoe who is retiring. In addition, Tom Peddie was named vice president and general manager of the North America Geography at Nike.

Doug McBurney is the new Global Procurement executive at MMI Textiles, Brooklyn, Ohio.

Jay Hertwig has joined Atlanta-based industrial yarn and fabric solution provider Hamilton International as vice president of Sales and Marketing.

Jonathan Horton has joined the direct sales team as Western Regional manager for Herculite Products, Emigsville, Pa.

Charlotte, N.C.-based Elevate Textiles has named Elizabeth K. “Liz” Ren head of Corporate Development and Strategy.

The Board of Directors at Albany International, Rochester, N.H., has appointed Christopher Stone president of Albany Engineered Composites Inc. In addition, Merle Stein was named president of the Machine Clothing business segment.

Dan Bugaj was named head of Business Development for American Cord and Webbing (ACW), Woonsocket, R.I.

Eric Liedtke has joined Baltimore-based Under Armour as executive vice president of brand strategy.

Dr. Raoul Farer recently joined The Nonwovens Institute, Raleigh, N.C., as executive director. He also serves as a professor in the Wilson College of Textiles’ Department of Textile Engineering, Chemistry and Science (TECS) at NC State University.

Israel-based Delta Galil Industries has appointed Yaniv Benedek CFO.

