Arvind Limited Appoints Mr. Susheel Kaul As Managing Director & President (Textiles Cluster)

AHMEDABAD, India — May 8, 2024 — Arvind Limited, India’s largest textile to technology conglomerate, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Susheel Kaul as its new Managing Director & President – Textile Cluster, effective 1st April 2024. Mr. Kaul, who currently serves as the President & CEO of Textiles and Apparels at Arvind Ltd, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Susheel Kaul Managing Director & President – Textile Cluster said, “I am honoured and excited to take on the role of Managing Director & President at Arvind Ltd. It is a privilege to lead such a reputable organization with a rich legacy of excellence and innovation. I look forward to building on our successes and driving sustained growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

As Managing Director & President, Mr. Kaul will continue to drive Arvind Ltd’s strategic priorities, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centricity. He will work closely with the Board of Directors and the executive team to further strengthen Arvind Ltd’s position as a global leader in the textile and apparel industry.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30+ years in the textile and apparel sector, Mr. Kaul has demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic acumen, and a deep understanding of the industry. His strong leadership qualities and commitment to excellence have been instrumental in driving Arvind Ltd’s growth and success in recent years.

Mr. Kaul holds a Masters of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, complemented by extensive professional development and executive education programs. His comprehensive knowledge of the industry landscape, coupled with his innovative approach to business challenges, makes him the ideal candidate to lead Arvind Ltd into its next phase of growth and expansion.

The Board of Directors at Arvind Ltd expresses confidence in Mr. Kaul’s ability to lead the company to new heights and extends their full support as he assumes his new responsibilities.

Posted: May 8, 2024

Source: Arvind Limited