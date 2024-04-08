Koenig & Bauer Durst Appoints Benjamin Bösch To New Sales Director Role

WÜRZBURG, Germany — APRIL 8, 2024 — Benjamin Bösch has been appointed to a newly created role of Sales Director for Koenig & Bauer Durst, a global market leader of single pass digital sheet-fed press systems and software systems for the folding carton and corrugated industry, in a strategic move to capitalize on growing folding carton and corrugated markets that are ripe for digital transformation.

Benjamin will be managing territories and working closely with sales departments within the Durst & Koenig & Bauer organizations. His wide remit will involve working closely with existing customers and sales teams and developing new sales strategies to add more value for Koenig & Bauer Durst in corrugated and folding carton markets.

Having originally trained at Stuttgart Media University, Benjamin began his working life in project management before moving over to sales roles 14 years ago. With more than 25 years’ experience in the printing and packaging industry, Benjamin joins Koenig & Bauer Durst from Landa where he had been regional manager for DACH.

“We welcome Benjamin with open arms into the Koenig & Bauer Durst family,” said Daniel Velema, Managing Director of Koenig & Bauer Durst. “Benjamin’s considerable experience in folding carton and corrugated markets will bring another layer of expertise as we continue to expand operations within digital printing in our core markets of corrugated and folding carton that are ripe for digital transformation. This appointment is an important strategic development as we continue to leverage the capabilities and know-how of our parent companies to offer an unrivalled portfolio of digital printing machinery that use water-based, food-safe inks that comply with all regulatory requirements.”

Keen road and mountain biker Benjamin, who is married and lives in Augsburg, said: “I am incredibly excited to be taking up this new challenge and am looking forward to meeting new colleagues and existing customers to bring value to corrugated and folding carton markets.”

The Koenig & Bauer Durst portfolio includes the CorruJET and Delta SPC 130 systems for corrugated markets, as well the jointly developed VariJET 106 press for folding carton markets.

Posted: April 8, 2024

Source: Koenig & Bauer Durst