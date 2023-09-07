Standard Fiber Appoints New Marketing Executive For Omnichannel Approach To Growth

FOSTER CITY, CA. — September 7, 2023 — Standard Fiber, a supplier of home textiles, has appointed Trina Solomon to the new post of vice president of marketing & brands.

Standard Fiber leadership created the role as part of its omnichannel approach to serving home textile retailers and partners worldwide, elevating its brand portfolio and corporate marketing strategies, and enhancing support of its sales and design teams.

In her role, Solomon is responsible for the corporate and sub- brands as well as licensed brands Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, Highclere Castle, DuPont for Your Home, and a growing list. In addition to leading marketing strategies and initiatives for the company, she will partner with retailers and suppliers within the scope of her role. She works closely with and reports to Chad Altbaier, president and co-CEO.

Solomon brings 15 years of experience in marketing and design contributing to revenue growth across diverse industries such as home textiles, bedding, consumer packaged goods, apparel and automotive.

“Trina’s background and passions are perfectly suited to support the growth of our valued bedding accessory and mattress brand customers,” said Altbaier. “In the short time since joining Standard Fiber, she has added incredible value to our corporate marketing strategies, trade show preparation and follow-up and brand license relationships.”

Prior to joining Standard Fiber, Solomon was senior marketing director for Diamond Mattress where she served on the senior leadership team in addition to her responsibilities in brand development, digital marketing, merchandising and go-to-market strategy, e-commerce, and public relations. During her tenure, she was integral in the implementation of the entrepreneurial operating system for alignment on vision, healthy leadership, and cohesiveness across the organization.

Solomon has demonstrated success working with B2B and D2C brands and served in key marketing and creative roles for Allied Home and General Motors. She resides in Southern California and is an alumnus of the University of Michigan.

Posted: September 7, 2023

Source: Standard Fiber