India ITME Society: Outlook Business Spotlight’s Visionary Leader Awards 2023

MUMBAI, India — June 2, 2023 — Mr. S Hari Shankar, Chairman of India ITME Society and Joint Managing Director, Lakshmi Card Clothing Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd has been recognized as the “Innovative Leader of the Year 2023” for his exceptional contributions in facilitating and technology innovation in the textile engineering industry. With his visionary leadership, India ITME Society has become a renowned platform for convening customers and innovators in the field.

Mr. Hari Shankar believes that an innovative leader must possess a range of skills to effectively address the idea of innovation. They should have the ability to generate insight and knowledge through non-traditional approaches like experimentation, improvisation, and rapid prototyping. Critical thinking skills are crucial for meticulous problem-solving and risk management. Additionally, a leader should be able to identify unnoticed opportunities and drive growth by delivering new products and value to customers.

Posted: June 2, 2023

Source: India ITME Society