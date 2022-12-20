Web Industries Names Amy Reardon Doherty Vice President, Legal

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — December 20, 2022 — Web Industries Inc., a global manufacturing partner in aerospace, medical, home care, and industrial markets, has named Amy Reardon Doherty as vice president, legal. Over her career, Doherty has advised executives and business partners on a wide range of legal, financial, IP and business issues.

“Amy brings a great blend of private practice and in-house counsel experience in corporate law to our team—particularly around contract manufacturing and the business-to-business arena,” says John Madej, Web Industries’ CEO. “She has a long history and established network within the business sectors we serve and a real talent for negotiating and structuring agreements in these areas. We are very pleased that she’s joining us.”

Prior to joining Web Industries, Doherty counseled the automotive, manufacturing and global supply chain businesses at Bose Corporation and led a team of product lawyers who supported the B2B businesses. Amy also worked at employee-owned Nypro Inc., Clinton, Mass., advising the healthcare business division as well as Nypro’s strategic companies.

Doherty previously spent nearly a decade in private practice at the Boston office of law firm Goodwin Procter, where she worked on cases involving general corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructuring. She earned her law degree from Northeastern University School of Law, her bachelor’s degree in political science from Tufts University, and has completed additional studies through Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning.

Source: Web Industries Inc.