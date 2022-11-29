Richard French Named President Of Mannington Commercial

CALHOUN, Ga. — November 28, 2022 — Mannington Commercial, a leading manufacturer of commercial flooring products crafted with purpose, is announcing Richard French as its new president, effective today. He replaces Tom Pendley, who was promoted to COO of Mannington Commercial’s parent company, Mannington Mills, last month.

A veteran of the floor covering industry his entire career, French was most recently the senior vice president and chief commercial officer at Bentley Mills. Before joining Bentley Mills, French spent more than 20 years at Interface serving in a variety of leadership roles before becoming the company’s vice president of sales for the Americas. French began his career at Milliken.

“Richard will be a tremendous asset to our Commercial business team,” said Pendley. “He is a proven leader with deep experience and knowledge of the floor covering industry and the various commercial market segments we serve. Richard’s enthusiasm and character are an excellent fit for the Mannington organization, and we look forward to a successful future under his leadership.”

“It’s exciting to be joining an organization such as Mannington Commercial, which has such an exceptional reputation within the floor covering industry and among the architect and design community,” said French. “I’m looking forward to working with the entire organization to build on the values, the culture and the assets that are in place to drive even greater value for our customers.”

French graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and has completed an executive program in organizational leadership at the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He and his wife Leanne live in Atlanta and have two sons.

Posted November 29, 2022

Source: Mannington Commercial