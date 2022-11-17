Gherzi Expands North American Consulting Capability

ZURICH, Switzerland — November 17, 2022 — The Gherzi Textile Organization announced today the appointments of Eric Goldstein, David McAlister, Fernando Arguelles, and April Kappler as management consultants expanding the range and depth of services offered by Gherzi-USA.

In making the announcement, Robert Antoshak, Gherzi Partner and manager of the US office, said: “These industry leaders greatly enhance Gherzi-USA’s capabilities in fibers, textiles, apparel, new technologies, and sustainability. In addition, these professionals bring over 130 years of combined experience in the entire textile supply chain, from sourcing to manufacturing, to agricultural and sustainable business practices, and from operations to sales and marketing.”

Goldstein is a leading expert in all aspects of denim, from brand building to production and new technologies. He previously held positions with Ralph Lauren, where he launched RRL, and Gap Inc., where he created the 1969 label. Goldstein also founded Jean Shop in New York City, is a patent holder, and consults with different brands worldwide.

An expert in fibers and textiles, McAlister, an accomplished senior-level manufacturing, product management, and research professional, held positions at Uster Technologies, USDA, Parkdale Mills, and Mount Vernon Mills. He is a leading expert in cotton technology.

Arguelles, the well-known yarn and textile marketer, had roles with Parkdale Mills, Intradeco Apparel, and TNS Mills, and has vast experience consulting with companies throughout the Americas.

An accomplished supply chain manager and environmental advocate, Kappler held positions with Cotton Council International (CCI), North Carolina Department of Commerce, ColorZen, and, most recently, the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) serving as project manager liaising between stakeholders in the cotton industry.

The Gherzi Organization was founded in Switzerland more than 90 years ago. Gherzi is an independent, global firm of more than 120 consultants, technical specialists, engineers, architects, and planners working across all areas of industrial and infrastructure projects

Posted: November 17, 2022

Source: The Gherzi Textile Organization