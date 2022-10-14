Plastics Industry Association Names Charlotte Dreizen Director, Sustainability And Environment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — October 14, 2022 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is pleased to announce that Charlotte Dreizen has been named Director, Sustainability and Environment, effective immediately.

As a member of PLASTICS’ sustainability team, Dreizen will conduct direct oversight of activities that encompass Operation Clean sweep (OCS), a program founded by PLASTICS and operated in partnership with the American Chemistry Council’s Plastics Division, in which companies that handle resin commit to protocols designed to help reach zero resin loss in operations. Charlotte will also lead the association’s efforts on educational programs and external efforts that prioritize the reduction of plastics in our environment.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled for the opportunity to join PLASTICS and to lead Operation Clean Sweep,” said Dreizen. “Achieving zero resin loss is a mission-critical sustainability goal and I’m excited to support our membership throughout the supply chain in ensuring that no plastic pellet, flake, or powder enters the environment.”

Dreizen’s background includes valuable experience supporting circular economy and net-zero carbon initiatives. Prior to her arrival at PLASTICS, she led the American Institute of Architects’ 2030 Commitment, empowering more than 1,100 firms nationwide, to measure progress towards carbon neutrality by tracking data for 3.5 billion gross square feet of construction. Dreizen has also managed recycling programs, policy, and education for the Washington, D.C. Department of Public Works’ Office of Waste Diversion, and supported manufacturers and brands in achieving their sustainability goals at the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.

“In Charlotte we’ve found someone with hands-on experience in helping companies achieve real sustainability goals,” said Matt Seaholm, President and CEO of PLASTICS. “Charlotte stands out among experts with theories on sustainability and is already an invaluable asset to our members. Her public presence in providing guidance and tools to better understand the challenges with recycling is admired by professionals across our industry.”

“Charlotte’s role is new to PLASTICS,” said Patrick Krieger, PLASTICS’ Vice President, sustainability. “Charlotte’s focus area demonstrates the importance the PLASTICS industry places on eliminating plastic waste in the environment and on Operation Clean Sweep, specifically. Our members want to be responsible stewards of the resources they use and the products they make.”

Source: Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)