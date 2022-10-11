John Crocker And Rick Stanford Receive Millson Award For Invention For Development Of The Vortex M6 At AATCC Textile Discovery Summit

ROCK HILL, S.C. — October 6, 2022 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) have awarded John Crocker and Rick Stanford the Millson Award for Invention during the Textile Discovery Summit on October 6, 2022. The award was presented for the pair’s work at SDL Atlas in developing the Vortex M6.

The Vortex M6 was the first commercial grade top loading washing instrument engineered specifically for textile laboratory use for meeting global testing wash standards. The instrument provides programable precision via a multi-language touch screen controller that can manage custom cycles with duration up to 100 hours. The Vortex M6 can be calibrated to ISO 17025 requirements and adjusted back into compliance easily by qualified personnel.

“All of us at SDL Atlas are very proud of Crocker and Stanford. It is a great honor that AATCC has recognized the Vortex M6 as a true step forward in innovation. The textile industry has definitely taken on the Vortex as the new standard top loading washing machine,” said Chuck Lane, SDL Atlas President.

SDL Atlas has recently released a second instrument to the Vortex line, the Vortex Plus, which provides an integrated automatic liquid detergent dispenser which allows for up to 50 repeated wash cycles without operator intervention while also performing all of the same functions as the Vortex M6.

Posted October 11, 2022