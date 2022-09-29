September/October 2022

Jim Kearns, executive director and CFO of Alsco Uniforms, recently was elected chair of the board of directors of TRSA – the organization Strengthening the Linen, Uniform and Facility Services Industry.

Teijin Holdings USA President Jane Thomas has again been appointed to the Investment Advisory Council of the U.S. Department of Commerce. She will serve until 2024.

Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken & Company has promoted David Smith to executive vice president and president of Milliken’s Textile Business. He replaces Chad McAllister who has left the company.

Ulrich Reifenhäuser, chief sales officer of the Germany-based Reifenhäuser Group, recently was awarded the 2022 Georg Menges Prize at the 31st International Colloquium on Plastics Technology. The award recognizes those who have contributed outstanding service to the transfer of research results into industrial practice.

Web Industires Inc., Marlborough, Mass., has promoted Kathrin Doyle Arena to vice president of human resources.

Matt O’Sickey has joined the Association of the Nonwovens Fabrics Industry (INDA), Cary, N.C., as director of Education and Technical Affairs. INDA also recently named Ryan Ragan director of Membership and Industry Relations.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Inc., Ann Arbor, Mich., has contracted Jeff Dorton to help the company develop innovative yarns and fabrics using its Dragon Silk™ spider silk fiber. Initial developments will be used by Spydasilk Enterprises, the company’s Singapore-based joint venture apparel brand.

Mayzo Inc., a specialty chemicals company based in Suwanee, Ga., has named Doug Hartman director of sales and customer care. He replaces Eduardo Padilla who was promoted to president of the company last year.

Elin Wengström has joined Coloreel, Stockholm, as vice president of marketing.

Cambridge, England-based Global Inkjet Systems Ltd. (GIS), a Nano Dimension division, has announced that GIS Co-founder Nick Geddes has joined the executive team at Nano Dimension as senior chief technology officer. Steve Williamson has been promoted to GIS general manager.

The New York City-based American Down and Feather Council (ADFC), a division of the Home Fashion Products Association (HFPA), has named Brett Rife chair. Rife is vice president of sales for Keeco LLC and succeeds former Chair Travis Stier.

Advanced Functional Fabrics of America Inc. (AFFOA), Cambridge, Mass., has announced the promotion of Michelle Farrington to chief technology officer. She will lead AFFOA’s integrated technology development team and is responsible for developing AFFOA’s technical strategy.

Steven Bethell of Bank and Vogue has joined the board of directors at Accelerating Circularity.

Conover, N.C.-based Nufabrx® has named former W.L. Gore & Associates CEO Dr. Jason Field board member; and Elise Donahue, former CEO of Airborne, South Beach Diet and co-founder of Prestige Brands, advisory board member.

Unifi Inc., Greensboro, N.C., has elected Frank Blake to its board of directors.

Dearborn, Mich.-based Carhartt has appointed Susan Hennike chief brand officer. She reports to President and CEO Linda Hubbard.

Chico’s FAS Inc., Fort Myers, Fla., has named Leana Less senior vice president of marketing.

Tommy Bruno has joined Culp Inc., High Point, N.C., as executive vice president of Culp Home Fashions. He replaces long-time employee Sandy Brown who is retiring at the end of the year. The company also named Teresa Huffman chief human resources officer; and promoted Forrest Buck to vice president of Information Technology.

Emilie Arel, president and CEO of Casper Sleep, has joined the board of directors at Macy’s Inc., New York City.

September/October 2022