Kevin Minissian, Norchem Corporation, Posthumously Awarded ‘TRSA Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award’

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — August 4, 2022 — Kevin Minnissian, former president and CEO of Norchem Corp, has been posthumously chosen to receive the TRSA Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement Award, an honor recognizing the exceptional lifetime contributions by a supplier partner to improve the association and industry.

After immigrating to the United States from Armenia at the age of 19, Minissian set out to make a difference in his life and the lives of others. With a background in Electronic Instrumentation, Minissian continued his education in California and graduated from Cal State University with a degree in Biochemistry. His deep passion for sustainability and proactively using technology to reduce waste across the board, remain key elements of Norchem’s mission today. Minissian believed in the importance of a strong lobbying organization and according to him, TRSA fulfills an important role in representing the industry’s issues on a national scale and creating awareness surrounding the environmental and technology concerns he was most passionate about.

“Kevin Minissian was an Armenian immigrant with a dream of achieving success in his adopted country, the United States,” said TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci. “He dedicated himself to helping laundry operators enhance sustainability and efficiency through a range of laundry-chemical and water/energy-saving solutions that he developed over many years with his team at Norchem Corp. Kevin was long active in TRSA as a supplier partner as well. He assisted with committees, participated in various technical programs and contributed articles to Textile Services magazine. While his career ended tragically last year, his enduring legacy has earned him this recognition.”

For over 30 years, Minissian consistently supported and promoted TRSA’s value to the industry, as evidenced by his participation on a variety of the association’s committees and strong support of the laundering industry’s initiatives on both the local and national level. He also actively participated in TRSA’s Environmental, Sustainability, Hospitality, F&B, Healthcare and Government Relations committees, he served on the TRSA Supplier Partner Council Executive Committee and as a board member of TRSA’s Supplier Partner Council. He bolstered his reputation in the industry by contributing articles and comments on key issues to publications such as the Textile Services Magazine.

Minissian’s career contributions to the industry and to Norchem, the company he founded in 1978, were tragically cut short in a shooting incident on November 23, 2021.

The Maglin/Biggie Award is named for the late Rudolph A. “Rudy” Maglin, a chemical supplier who finished his career with Dober Group (Spindle Technologies), Woodridge, IL; and James Biggie, the launderer-turned-garment-identification specialist for Penn Emblem Co., Philadelphia. Since 1987, Lifetime Achievement Awards have been given to 27 individuals from associate member companies.

To learn more about the TRSA Maglin/Biggie Lifetime Achievement award and review past recipients, visit www.trsa.org/awards.

Posted: August 4, 2022

Source: TRSA