Culp, Inc. Promotes Forrest Buck To Vice President Of Information Technology

HIGH POINT, N.C. — August 18, 2022 — Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Forrest Buck has been named Vice President of Information Technology for the company.

Buck joined CULP in 1995 and has served in various capacities within the company’s IT department over his long tenure. Since June 2018, he has served as the director of information technology.

Buck’s new role involves overseeing the information technology needs of the company’s entire global operation. Buck will report to Iv Culp, president and chief executive officer of Culp, Inc.

Commenting on the announcement, Culp said, “Forrest has been with our company for almost 27 years. His expertise and experience in the ever-changing world of IT and cybersecurity, as well as his deep knowledge of our company, provide him with unique skills and perspective that enhance our operations. We are very grateful for his dedication and consider ourselves fortunate that he is part of our CULP family.”

Posted: August 18, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.