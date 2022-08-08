ASTM International Awards $10,000 Scholarships To Four 2022 Graduate Students

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — August 8, 2022 — Today, ASTM International announced the graduate student winners of four $10,000 scholarships for their studies in fields where technical standards play a crucial role. This year’s winners were chosen from a competitive pool of various applicants.

The following candidates will receive the 2022 ASTM International graduate scholarships:

Diana Wyman is pursuing her Ph.D. in fiber and polymer science at North Carolina State University. She joined ASTM International in 2001 and has since been an active contributor to committee D13 on textiles, recently joining committee F23 as well. She is also an instructor for textile-related standards at ASTM.

Kennedy Brown is a student member working towards her master’s degree in civil and environmental engineering at the University of Vermont. A former WISE Scholar, she plans to pursue a career in water and wastewater engineering in the near future. She also hopes to join several ASTM committees after graduation.

Menachem Sokolic is a member of ASTM International since 2017, pursuing his master’s degree in business administration at Rutgers University. He has worked as an environmental consultant for over two decades, and is a dedicated member of ASTM committee E50 on environmental assessment, risk management and corrective action.

Sarah Boardman is a participating member of ASTM International since 2022, pursuing her Ph.D. in materials science at the Colorado School of Mines. Her research and work focus on additive manufacturing of ceramic materials, and she hopes to contribute to ASTM standards development in her burgeoning field.

ASTM International has more than 5,000 student members at all levels of education who pay nothing for membership. The organization offers several scholarship and grant opportunities each year. Undergraduate and graduate student members receive a front-row seat to the standards development process, allowing them to network with technical experts and participate in standards discussion.

Posted: August 8, 2022

Source: ASTM International