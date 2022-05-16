Contract Manufacturer Prudent American Technologies Announces New CEO, Al Haase

LEXINGTON, Ky. — May 16, 2022 — Prudent American Technologies, a U.S.-based contract manufacturer of highly engineered injection molded plastics and precision machined products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Al Haase as CEO. Haase has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing industries, a veteran of such market leading organizations as PCX Aerosystems, Ericsson, and Andrew Corp. At Prudent American Technologies, his focus will be on growing the company’s presence in its primary markets — military and defense, firearms, aerospace, automotive, and general industrial — through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

Haase has experience in industries providing highly engineered/manufactured products, technology, and professional services, ranging from electronics to composites to plastics, as well as precision machining. Prior to Prudent American Technologies, he held positions at PCX Aerosystems as president & CEO, Ericsson as vice president, Andrew Corp. as group president, and, most recently, at Domaille Engineering as president and CEO. Haase holds an MBA from The University of Texas at Dallas, an MSEE from Southern Methodist University, and a BSEE from Lawrence Technological University. He is married with three children and enjoys tennis, golf, as well as a variety of shooting sports.

Tom Harbison, chairman of the board, Prudent American Technologies, said: “We are excited to have Al join the Prudent American Technologies team. He brings experience creating market leading growth at all levels. Al specializes in business transformation, outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions, and LEAN operations — all critical skills for leading manufacturers in the 21st Century. His industry knowledge will help us continue to expand the work we have been doing with existing and new capabilities.”

“Prudent American Technologies is in a solid position to leverage their current skills producing complex, high quality injection molded and precision machined parts, as well as to grow into new areas,” said Al Haase, CEO, Prudent American Technologies. “Our growth plan includes expansion of our manufacturing footprint, investment in innovative technologies as well as process improvements that increase output while exceeding customer quality expectations. I am excited about the opportunity to lead such an outstanding team and aggressively scale our advanced engineering and manufacturing services.”

Posted: May 16, 2022

Source: Prudent American Technologies Inc.