Culp, Inc. Promotes Jeff Tsacoumangos To Divisional Chief Operating Officer For Culp Home Fashions

HIGH POINT, N.C. — April 1, 2022 — Culp, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “CULP”) today announced that Jeff Tsacoumangos has been named Divisional Chief Operating Officer for Culp Home Fashions, the company’s mattress fabrics division.

Tsacoumangos has been serving as the Head of Global Strategic Transformation, Supply Chain, and Service since May 2021. He will continue to report to Sandy Brown, President of Culp Home Fashions.

Commenting on the announcement, Brown said, “Throughout the last year, in his previous role as Head of Global Strategic Transformation, Supply Chain, and Service, Jeff excelled in leading our global operations to implement key strategic improvements. He is eager to continue bringing efficiency to our processes and strategically elevate Culp Home Fashions to be an even better company and one that is easy to do business with.”

Culp Home Fashions remains focused on operations as an important core of its success. Tsacoumangos’ new role involves overseeing CHF’s entire global operation of supply chain, quality, manufacturing, innovation, service, and distribution.

“We are excited about the innovation and creativity present within CHF. Equally as important is the transformation from product concept to shipment within our global platform. Jeff’s role will keep CHF focused, renewed, and strengthened by adapting and aligning the entire supply chain to evolve with customer demand,” Brown concluded.

Posted: April 1, 2022

Source: Culp, Inc.