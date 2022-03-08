MFG Chemical Hires Katy Zukis As Business Development Manager

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — March 7, 2022 — MFG Chemical, a global supplier of specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, announces the hiring of Katy Zukis, Business Development Manager. In addition to driving top line sales growth, Katy will be shaping MFG Chemical’s Oil and Gas SBU strategy, optimizing the product portfolio and developing a robust pipeline. Katy will work out of MFG Chemical’s sales office in Houston.

Katy has broad chemical industry experience, including positions in manufacturing, purchasing, product management, customer service/transportation, business management with P&L responsibility, as well as her extensive sales experience. Previous employers include Huntsman Cargill, Texaco and Dow Chemical. Katy earned her Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

Joe Dymecki, MFG Chemical VP Sales & Marketing stated, “Katy is a chemical industry expert with many years of experience who we feel confident will help MFG continue to meet and exceed customer expectations.”

Katy Zukis stated, ”I’m happy and proud to assume my new responsibilities at MFG Chemical, a high-quality custom chemical manufacturing company with three recently upgraded ISO 9001: 2015 Certified manufacturing plants, a pilot plant, and an exceptional staff of world-class experts. MFG Chemical is ideally positioned to meet the growing custom chemical manufacturing needs of its customers.”

March 8, 2022

Source: MFG Chemical, LLC