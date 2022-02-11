Set For Growth: igus® Names 5 New Vice Presidents For North America

COLOGNE, Germany — February 11, 2022 — igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has selected a new leadership team for its North American business unit in Providence, Rhode Island. The North American leadership group now includes:

Tom Miller, Vice President of the igus® dry-tech® division

Joe Ciringione, Vice President of the igus® e-chain® systems division

Anne Hardee, Vice President of Human Resources

Gerry Fournier, Vice President of Operations

Greg Silva, Vice President of Finance

With a focus on solutions, service, and sustainability, the new leadership team will be tasked with helping igus® expand its presence in North America.

“At igus we are continually raising the bar to deliver better solutions for our customers,” said Artur Peplinski, President and CEO of igus®, who will oversee the new directors. “These appointments will enable us to continue to grow our business, invest in our employees, and increase value for our customers.”

All of the new leaders at igus® have established themselves as distinguished business executives. Miller, a graduate of Northeastern University, joined igus® in 1999 and oversees all aspects of the company’s dry-tech® division. Ciringione joined igus® in 1995, starting out with the company as an inside sales technical representative. He has led the company’s highly successful e-chain® division since 2003.

Hardee joined igus® in 2001 and also brings more than three decades of experience to her role. Fournier attended Bridgewater State University and came to igus® in 2001. He is responsible for all day-to-day manufacturing, logistics, and purchasing operations. Silva joined igus® in 2018. A graduate of Bryant University, Silva brings more than 30 years of financial and business expertise to his position.

“We are dreaming of a different kind of igus,’’ said igus® Chief Executive Officer Frank Blase. “We are dreaming of an igus that has the sense of really improving the world, in a genuine, honest and measurable way.”

Founded in 1964 in Cologne, Germany, igus® has grown to become a worldwide business with 35 subsidiary companies and more than 4,500 employees worldwide. The company’s innovative polymer materials are used to develop products that provide creative solutions in a wide range of industries. igus® also devotes extensive energy to its customer service division, exceeding customer expectations while delivering fast, accurate service.

Posted: February 11, 2022

Source: igus GmbH