Armand Ajdari Appointed Chief Technology Officer Of Arkema

COLOMBES, France — December 2, 2021 — The arrival of Armand Ajdari is fully aligned with the strategic direction of Arkema, which places innovation and the development of sustainable solutions at the heart of its strategy.

With more than 30 years dedicated to research and development in international environments, particularly within the Saint-Gobain group, Armand Ajdari will bring his passion of innovation, his scientific culture, his experience of technological and commercial relationships with key partners and his understanding of the planet’s megatrends.

After a PhD in Theoretical Physics at the Pierre et Marie Curie University in Paris, and an engineering diploma at the École Polytechnique (France), Armand Ajdari undertook various multidisciplinary research activities within the CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique) for 15 years.

He then joined the Saint-Gobain group in 2007 where he held different positions, particularly as Senior Vice President R&D for the Innovative Materials sector.

Since 2017, he has been Executive Vice President R&D of the Saint-Gobain group.

Posted December 2, 2021

Source: Arkema