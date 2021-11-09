Quinn Houser Joins Organic Dyes & Pigments As A Business Development Representative – Mid-Atlantic

LINCOLN, R.I. — November 9, 2021 — Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (ORCO) is pleased to announce that Quinn Houser has joined Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC as a Business Development Representative. Houser’s territory will include accounts throughout the Mid-Atlantic States.

Houser comes to ORCO from Stoner Inc. — a manufacturer of specialty lubricants, cleaning and auto care products — holding positions in Technical Service, R&D and Process Engineering. He holds a BS degree in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University and is also currently completing his MBA from Temple University. Houser’s customer facing background in product development/market introduction and technical service/support will be solid additions to the ORCO Commercial Team.

Houser is based out of Lancaster, Pa., where he resides with his family, wife Erin and 7-month-old son Augustine.

Source: Organic Dyes & Pigments