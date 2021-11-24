Matt van Aalderen To Strengthen The Texo Trade Services Team As International Sales Manager

MOORDRECHT, The Netherlands — November 24, 2021 — Texo Trade Services (TTS), the expert in transfer print media and printable textiles, is growing, and internationally too. In order to further optimise its added value, service and quality for existing and potential customers abroad, TTS has recruited Matte van Aalderen (48) as International Sales Manager.

Customer-specific sales strategy

Van Aalderen comes to us from Trendiy, a company that supplies window decorations to the retail sector. He worked at Trendiy for 11 years, and was Sales Manager Northern Europe for the past seven years. He led the sales team in this role, and was responsible for commercial policy, representing the interests of customers such as Gamma, Brico, Leen Bakker and Karwei. He and his team developed a specific category vision for each formula that enabled increased sales with these customers in the window decoration category, based on growth drivers. Van Aalderen is now putting this knowledge and expertise to work for current and future TTS customers.

The added value of collaboration

Matte van Aalderen: “Our TTS sales team puts the customer first. We consult with them to find the optimal combination of products and services to enable them to do their job as effectively and thoroughly as possible. Being able to meet these specific customer needs with our national and international customers really energises me! Product and price are not the only important elements – excellent service and a good collaborative structure between the customer and our colleagues are also essential. At TTS, we align our customers’ plans and needs carefully so that we can join forces from warehouse to finance, in order to contribute as effectively as possible. This specific market requires a specific approach and expertise, and the same goes for the differences and needs of the international market. Our current customers are already aware of our added value, and I’m looking forward to discussing it with those companies that are yet to become TTS customers.”

Source: Texo Trade Services (TTS)