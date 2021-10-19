Tailored Brands Appoints Brandy Richardson As Its CFO

FREMONT, Calif. — October 19, 2021 — Tailored Brands Inc. today announced the appointment of Brandy Richardson as its CFO, effective November 8, 2021. Richardson joins Tailored Brands with more than 20 years of experience in finance, business transformation, strategic planning and execution, capital allocation, investor relations, process improvement and technical accounting. Richardson is well known as a progressive leader who builds and inspires winning teams to accelerate business performance. She will serve on the company’s Executive Committee and have responsibility for Enterprise Analytics, Strategy, Real Estate, Risk Management and Loss Prevention, as well as all aspects of the Finance organization.

“Brandy joins us at a time when we are well-positioned to accelerate our business strategies, delivering for our customers and positioning each of our brands—and the teams that support them — for long-term success,” said Bob Hull, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands. “Brandy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing a portfolio of companies, increasing liquidity, improving capital allocation and driving value creation. Our leadership team and board of directors are confident that her forward-thinking leadership is the right fit at the right time.”

Peter Sachse, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands, added, “The experience Brandy brings from her roles in strategy and finance will provide a comprehensive perspective as we continue to navigate the ever-changing retail environment and show up strong for our customers in all the moments that matter. We are excited to have Brandy join our leadership team as we determine innovative ways to execute against our strategic priorities and further our success.”

Richardson recently served as the executive vice president and CFO at Neiman Marcus Group, playing a pivotal role in their Chapter 11 restructuring and in refinancing their exit debt facilities. Across her 15-year tenure with the company, she served in roles of increasing leadership and responsibility, including as senior vice president and chief accounting officer as well as vice president and controller. While with the company, she also served as vice president of Finance for the Marketing and Creative organization, which further enriched her unique point of view. Prior to joining Neiman Marcus Group, Richardson held internal business and consulting roles with Cardinal Health, a medical equipment manufacturer, and Ernst & Young LLP. Through these roles, Richardson has developed deep experience in collaborating with leadership teams to execute enhanced omnichannel strategies that improve the customer experience and drive growth.

“I’m thrilled to join Tailored Brands at such a pivotal inflection point in the company’s journey. This talented team has effectively navigated a number of challenges and, today, is well-positioned to capture the opportunities that lie ahead. I look forward to jumping in to support the company’s ongoing efforts to advance strategic priorities and unlock value,” Richardson stated.

Source: Tailored Brands, Inc.