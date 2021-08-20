Spartech Announces Jiang Li As Technology Manager, Innovation Center

ST. LOUIS — August 19, 2021 — Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Jiang Li has been promoted to Technology Manager for the Spartech Innovation Center.

In his essential role, Jiang will be responsible for leading a team of engineers and support staff on novel product development, customer sample orders, material evaluation and cost savings projects.

“With Jiang Li heading up the innovation side of Spartech, we can continue to advance our plastic solutions to new levels,” said John Vandeven, Spartech CIO and Vice President of Technology. “He will also lead new material platform development that includes unique packaging solutions as well as support our focus on sustainability initiatives.”

Jiang has been with Spartech for five and a half years and previously held product development positions at Pactiv in Rochester, NY, and Advanced Composites in Nashville, TN. Jiang Li holds a PhD in chemistry from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis.

Posted August 20, 2021

Source: Spartech