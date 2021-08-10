New CEO At Sanitized AG: Michael Lüthi To Assume Leadership Of The Group

BURGDORF, Switzerland — August 4, 2021 — Michael Lüthi, a member of the founding family, will become the CEO of the SANITIZED company group on August 1, 2021. He will take over the position from Urs Stalder, who will join the administrative board after working for the company for over 30 years.

Lüthi will assume leadership of a company that, for starters, has a legacy marked by over 80 years’ expertise and industry acclaim thanks to its innovative, safe, and reliable products. The additives that SANITIZED develops and markets deliver odor-free textiles, long-lasting hygiene function, protects the material of artificial surfaces, and prevents paints and coatings from degrading in quality due to impurities.

Moreover, Sanitized® is a globally respected and established brand. Around 520 companies actively use the Sanitized ingredient brand in their final products.

Longtime CEO Urs Stalder consistently promoted the brand. Furthermore, he managed to internationalize the company, establish subsidiaries in the United States, China and India, and focus on innovative products. The Swiss Innovation Award that the company won under his leadership is a testament to these accomplishments.

Lüthi, a member of the founding family, will now assume the leadership position. The 38-year-old business economist has been working for SANITIZED since 2018. He previously worked as COO of Senevita, a company that at the time had roughly 30 residences, and he supervised residential complexes for seniors with roughly 2,500 employees. Over the past three years, Michael Lüthi was already a member of SANITIZED’s management team and helped to shape the course of the company.

“We will continue to combine tradition and innovation: SANITIZED is a fourth-generation Swiss family company, and we will continue to expand our leadership position in the world with our safe and innovative products and services for the textile, polymer, and paint industries,” Lüthi explained. American company Consolidated Pathways was recently acquired with this objective in mind. SANITIZED now has a presence with its own subsidiaries in the United States, China, the European Union, and India.

Their all-inclusive services for technology guidance, marketing support, and regulatory matters make SANITIZED AG stand out from its competitors around the world. “Adding value since 1935” is the company’s guiding motto for not only developing innovative products but also giving textiles, polymer products, paints, and coatings modern, useful, and marketable added value.

Source: Sanitized AG