X-Rite Names Dustin Bowersox Textile & Apparel Business Development Manager

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— July 26, 2021 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, announced it has appointed Dustin Bowersox as Textile & Apparel Business Development Manager. In this newly-created role, Bowersox will lead X-Rite’s growth strategy in the textile market by promoting combined X-Rite and Pantone color solutions designed to help brands and their global suppliers select, communicate, formulate, and control color on textiles.

Bowersox joins X-Rite with 20 years’ experience in color science and the textile market. He began his career with GE Plastics ColorXpress and Uniform Color Company, after which he transitioned into the textile and apparel market as the Senior Color Manager for Target. He has also served in positions at DataColor and Coloro, where he focused on helping brands navigate color from concept to consumer by utilizing color libraries and trend services.

“The apparel industry is going through a digital transformation and I’m excited to join a company that is leading the way in providing innovative solutions that accelerate the design to manufacturing process,” said Bowersox. “I look forward to working with retailers, brands, and suppliers to build a connected workflow that incorporates color measurement instruments, formulation, and quality control software as well as 3D rendering tools.”

“Dustin’s knowledge of the apparel color workflow along with his experience setting global color strategies makes him a perfect fit to lead our growth strategy in the textile market,” said Mike Soriano, Director, Consumer Products & Materials Business, X-Rite. “He understands the color management challenges brands and suppliers face and how color management hardware and software can help companies digitize many aspects of a color program to achieve accurate color and reduce a global footprint.”

Posted July 26, 2021

Source: X-Rite Incorporated & Pantone