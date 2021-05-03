Hexion Inc. Names Sanjeev Rastogi Senior Vice President, Global Resins

COLUMBUS, Ohio — May 3, 2021 — Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that Sanjeev Rastogi has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Global Resins.

Rastogi is an accomplished global executive bringing to Hexion a distinguished track record of creating profitable growth and value. Throughout his 25-year career, he has held a variety of senior leadership roles. Rastogi most recently served as Vice President and General Manager, Performance Materials and Technologies at Honeywell International Inc. where he had overall responsibility for the direction and results of the company’s global Fluorine Products business since January 2018.

With Honeywell since 2004, he held a number of roles with progressively broader experience and increased responsibilities, including: Business Director, Foam and Industrial Products and several strategic marketing and innovation director roles for several businesses. Prior to Honeywell, he served as Associate Principal with Arthur D. Little /Charles River Associates, a leading strategic consulting firm, and as a project scientist with Union Carbide/Univation Technologies.

Rastogi earned a bachelor’s of science degree in chemical engineering from the University of Bombay, a doctorate degree in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware, and a master’s in business administration from New York University, Stern School of Business.

“Hexion is well-positioned for continued success and we have tremendous confidence in Sanjeev’s ability to drive continued momentum in our global resins business based on his proven track record of earnings growth, strategy and innovation,” said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His experience in leading global commercial teams, deep operational acumen and strong technical background make him the ideal choice to accelerate our growth strategy within our Adhesives segment. We have a deep leadership bench within our global resins team and under Sanjeev’s leadership, our valued customers can expect us to continue to provide innovative forest product resins solutions with a high degree of technical and customer service support.”

Rastogi replaces Mark Alness, who retired after more than 40 years with Hexion and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Resins.

“I’d like to congratulate Mark on his retirement and thank him for his tremendous contributions over his career,” Rogerson said. “Mark built a high-performance team culture within the Forest Product business as a lasting legacy that continues to serve us well going forward.”

Posted May 3, 2021

Source: Hexion Inc.